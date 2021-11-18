A jury on Thursday found Adams County sheriff's deputy Andrew McCormick not guilty of assault after hitting a handcuffed inmate nine to 12 times in the shoulder last year.
McCormick was charged with third-degree assault in connection with an alleged assault inside the Adams County Jail. The verdict followed a two-day trial, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
The charges stem from an Aug. 25, 2020, incident where deputies entered the cell of an unidentified inmate following a dispute "regarding the position of his handcuffs," according to a news release.
Three deputies restrained the inmate. A short time later, McCormick was spotted entering the cell and, according to video surveillance, struck the inmate nine to 12 times in the shoulder with a closed fist while the inmate was on the ground, according to the release.
The Weld County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident at the request of Adams County Sheriff Rick Reigenborn, which led to charges being filed Sept. 30.
In addition to McCormick's assault charge, Deputies Chad Krause and Michael Montgomery were also charged with third-degree assault and failure to intervene, according to the release.
The third deputy, Jaimie Malecha, was not charged for her role in the incident.
Because of the jury's verdict, the district attorney's office will not proceed in the cases against Krause and Montgomery, said District Attorney Brian Mason.
"When there is evidence of criminal wrongdoing, we will prosecute such cases without fear or favor, regardless of a person's status or title," Mason said in the release.
"In this case, the jury saw the evidence differently than we did and we must — and do — respect their verdict."