A shelter-in-place in Broomfield was lifted after a homicide suspect was taken into custody, police said Tuesday.
The Broomfield Police Department tweeted at 11:55 a.m. that a CodeRED alert was sent to residents near the Cimarron Village Mobile Home Park because of a suspect wanted in connection to an Adams County homicide being reported in the area.
A CodeRED alert has been sent to residents in the area of the Cimarron Village Mobile Home Park, near Perry St and W 121st Pl due to a dangerous suspect in the area. If you live in that area please shelter in place. The road is also closed at the intersection.— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) July 20, 2021
The mobile home park is near Perry Street and West 121st Place in southeast Broomfield.
Ten minutes later, police made contact with the suspect and took him into custody.
Perry Street reopened and the shelter-in-place order was lifted after the arrest.
Information regarding the suspect has not been released and attempts to reach the department have been unsuccessful.