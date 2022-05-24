Adams County sheriff's deputies shot and critically wounded a suspect during a chase on Interstate 70 on Tuesday.
Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop a person in a white truck around 12:30 a.m., said Adam Sherman, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies began pursuing the truck until the suspect began driving recklessly, including driving the wrong way, Sherman said.
The truck stopped and the person in the truck tried to stop another vehicle along Interstate 70 and Watkins Road. At least one deputy fired at the suspect, Sherman said.
“I do not know if any other deputies or state troopers did as well,” he said. “We had Arapahoe County deputies and Colorado state troopers assisting us at the time.”
Sherman said the suspect was taken to a hospital and was “in critical but stable condition.”