A suspect shot an Adam's County Sheriff's deputy in the stomach after a vehicle pursuit early Monday morning, but the officer's bulletproof vest prevented serious injury.

The incident started just after midnight as a traffic stop at east 88th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, according to a sheriff's office post on X. The deputy was shot near west 74th Avenue and Federal boulevard.

As the suspect fled on foot, traffic was affected on Highway 36 at Federal, Zuni Street and West 74th.

He was arrested about an hour later, according to police.

"Thank you to all of our law enforcement partners who helped us during the entirety of the incident and investigation," according to a social media post.

The deputy was "treated medically as a precaution."

The Westminster Police Department helped in the pursuit of the suspect.

This story is developing.