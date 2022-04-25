Police Line Do Not Cross (copy)
A shooting Monday morning in Adams County left one person dead.

The shooting occurred near the 700 block of Elbert Street, and the victim died after being taken to a hospital, according to a tweet from the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

As of Monday morning, deputies had not said what led up to the shooting or released information about a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

  

