A shooting Monday morning in Adams County left one person dead.
The shooting occurred near the 700 block of Elbert Street, and the victim died after being taken to a hospital, according to a tweet from the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
As of Monday morning, deputies had not said what led up to the shooting or released information about a suspect.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.