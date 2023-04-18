A Colorado tumbling coach who was arrested earlier this month on child sex assault charges while at a national cheerleading competition in Florida is in jail awaiting extradition to Adams County.

A friend of Travon Booker said in a Facebook post which has since been removed that the trip to Daytona Beach had been planned for a year and that, even though police reported he was arrested on a nationwide warrant, he wasn't on the run.

The woman declined a request by The Denver Gazette to comment, stating that Booker's lawyer asked her not to talk about the arrest.

Booker, 35, is being held without bond and will likely be brought to Colorado by next week, according to 17th Judicial District spokesman Chris Hopper.

Booker, of Commerce City, was arrested April 7 in the parking garage of his hotel. The alleged incident which prompted his arrest happened Feb. 18 at Steele Athletics, a youth tumbling and cheerleading club in Adams County. Daytona Police reported that the accusations came from one of his athletes, who is under 18.

The identity and exact age of the girl has not been released due to her age.

In a note sent home to families obtained by The Denver Gazette, Steele Athletics owner Brent Steele noted that Booker had been fired from his job with the company due to accusations that Booker touched a student inappropriately while he was alone in the gym with her.

“While my efforts will never stop people from doing bad things, I will never stop trying,” wrote Steele.

Parents and former students who worked with Booker appear to be divided on his possible guilt.

Piper O’Conner, who is now a freshman cheerleader at Mesa State University, told The Denver Gazette that she and Booker worked closely together for two years starting when she was 16 and that he never touched her inappropriately.

“People need to understand that performing elite dangerous skills can put you at risk of injury. When you learn these skills you need someone to hold you just in case you fall or don’t make it around all the way,” said O’Connor.

She said that the athlete who made the accusation is now apologizing for creating a stir which began over the fact that Booker allegedly applied BenGay to a sore muscle.

“This is a he-said, she-said situation,” said O’Connor. "I stand with Travon."

Other parents of girls whom Booker coached wrote on the Daytona Beach Facebook page under the post about his arrest that cheerleading is a very “touchy” sport and interactions can be misconstrued as sexual.

Another athlete's parent posted that she never felt comfortable with Booker as a tumbling coach.

Booker was a coach with Steele Athletics for two and a half years, and once worked with the Broncos cheerleading team. He also was a cheerleader and tumbler with the University of Colorado Boulder, according to his Instagram and to students who know him.

Steele told parents in his note home that he had reported Booker to the U.S. Allstar Federation. The USASF website showed that Booker’s status with the organization is “ineligible pending investigation" and that his membership had a “policy violation related to athlete protection.”

The USASF is a membership organization which requires background screening and training of their coach members. It doesn’t regulate misconduct outside of its membership.