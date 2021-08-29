Firefighters rescued a child and found a dead body inside of a house that caught fire in Firestone on Friday, the Frederick-Firestone Fire District said.

Officials said they responded to the fire just before 11:30 a.m. at 6871 Summerset Ave. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, but they discovered an adult dead inside of the home.

Firefighters also rescued a minor from the house. Though no injuries were announced, the minor was taken to a hospital for observation, officials said.

Officials have not provided any details about the size of the fire or the condition of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Frederick-Firestone Fire District and the Firestone Police Department, officials said.

It is unclear whether the deceased adult was killed in the fire or died from other causes.

The deceased’s identity and official cause of death will be released by the coroner’s office after their family has been notified.