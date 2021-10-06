A suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated assault was arrested Wednesday evening after an hours-long barricade incident, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police announced the barricade at 2:48 p.m., saying the suspect had locked themselves in a residence near the intersection of East 1st Avenue and Chambers Road.

The suspect was locked inside with multiple of their family members but agreed to let the family leave around two hours after the barricade began, police said. All of the family members were safe and uninjured.

Around 10 minutes after the family was released, the suspect gave themselves up to police just before 5 p.m., police said.

Police said the arrest occurred without incident. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

Negotiators contacted the suspect and had been working to resolve the incident peacefully since around 3:41 p.m. It is unclear if the suspect was armed or what they were asking from negotiators.

Police said the suspect was wanted on charges of aggravated assault and felony menacing, though they have not released the suspect’s identity.

Dozens of police officers responded to the incident, including the Aurora Police Department’s SWAT team.