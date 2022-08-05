Front Range Community College is currently under lockout due to a potential threat, the college announced on Twitter on Friday morning.
All three of FRCC's campuses — Boulder County, Larimer County and Westminster — are impacted by the lockout.
#FRCC is on lockout:Out of an abundance of caution, the security team at FRCC has secured the perimeter at all three campuses due to a potential threat in the area. This means all of our outside doors are locked, but activity inside the buildings is proceeding as usual. [1 of 3]— FRCC (@frccedu) August 5, 2022
"All of our outside doors are lock, but activity inside the buildings is proceeding as usual," officials wrote on Twitter. "Anyone who is currently outside will not be able to enter the buildings until law enforcement gives us the OK."
Westminster police are currently investigating the incident but have not specified what the threat is.
