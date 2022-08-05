Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
Front Range Community College is currently under lockout due to a potential threat, the college announced on Twitter on Friday morning.

All three of FRCC's campuses — Boulder County, Larimer County and Westminster — are impacted by the lockout. 

"All of our outside doors are lock, but activity inside the buildings is proceeding as usual," officials wrote on Twitter. "Anyone who is currently outside will not be able to enter the buildings until law enforcement gives us the OK."

Westminster police are currently investigating the incident but have not specified what the threat is. 

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available. 

