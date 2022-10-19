A multi-agency law enforcement task force busted up a family car-theft ring that involved six suspects and multiple luxury vehicles, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
At a press conference Wednesday, representatives of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, interim Aurora Police Chief Daniel Oates and district attorney’s office investigators presented their case following a year-long investigation and grand jury proceedings.
Six suspects face more than 50 counts of identity theft, motor vehicle theft and attempted murder.
The Denver Metro Area has been plagued by a high number of car thefts, and some studies suggest it leads the nation.
Though a small drop in the proverbial crime bucket, the six suspects allegedly employed sophisticated techniques to run their criminal organization. The ring’s method of operation included illegally buying 11 vehicles — many of which are high-end models — with fraudulent loans secured using stolen identities, investigators said.
The six suspects are: Kaile Stevens; Keandre Stevens; Omari Davis; Tavarious Robinson; Jadeen Hollumn and Emmazetta Chargingcrow. Many were also linked to seven robberies at multiple 7-Eleven convenience stores, said authorities.
The group used the stolen cars to commit more crimes, District Attorney John Kellner said.
“This criminal enterprise wreaked havoc on our community,” Kellner said. “They terrorized innocent convenience store clerks who had guns pointed in their faces.”
District attorney investigators collaborated with officers from the Aurora Police and the CBI, Kellner said. Work from both agencies lead to grand jury indictments, levying a total of 54 counts of various charges.
Officers learned about the alleged crime ring when responding to a car crash in August 2021. Witnesses said two men, who police identified as Hollumn and Robinson, fled the scene. Police searched the Mercedes Benz SUV and found a rifle and stolen mail addressed to one of the victims. The license plate on the vehicle was fake, though registered to a victim, according to the indictments.
Both Kellner and Oates said seeing stolen cars used in other crimes is not uncommon, nor surprising.
“I’ve been back here four or five months and we are finding every day that easily more than 50% of our violent crime starts with a stolen car,” Oates said. “Our proactive teams are focusing on auto theft for precisely that reason.”
Kellner agreed.
“When you pull the thread on that, you find out that it’s not just property crime, it’s not just identity theft, there’s much more going on,” he said. “Once people get a hold of a tool to further their criminal enterprise, like a stolen car, they’re going to commit additional violent crime.”
Car thefts in Colorado are expected to exceed 48,000, according to a 2022 Common Sense Institute study using FBI and CBI data. The institute is a non-partisan research organization that focuses on the economy.
Aurora city leaders took steps to punish repeat car thieves more severely. The city council approved a measure that requires a minimum 120 days of jail time for criminals who have stolen multiple vehicles. This is a step in the right direction according to Kellner.
“We are number one in the country for auto theft, and when you have a problem like that you obviously have a deterrence problem,” he said. “My hope is that the legislature will increase the penalties for car theft across the board, making all car theft a felony offense next year.”
The victims of the identity thefts had no idea what was going on until law enforcement contacted them.
Darcy Kofol, chief of the DA’s organized crime unit, led the investigation.
“The complex fraud that was going on here was something I’ve never seen in the 13 years that I’ve been a prosecutor,” she said. “We hope that those people can repair their lives and get back their credit, their identity and go about as law abiding citizens.”
After the initial crash involving Hollumn and Robinson, Aurora Police learned the vehicle came from Oxnard, Calif., according to the 72-page indictment. The loss prevention manager of the dealership informed police that criminals will steal drivers licenses’ and use that information to buy cars with fraudulent loans, the document said.
Police found mail linking Stevens to the case. Police learned Stevens had taken on multiple identities to fraudulently purchase several vehicles for herself, family and friends, investigators said.
Following other auto thefts, a string of robberies, and several shootings, Aurora Police were able to gather sufficient evidence to get a search warrant for an apartment at 2250 Dallas Street.
While serving the warrant, police found a blank check with a victim’s name on it, a 9 mm handgun with 13 rounds and several articles of clothing used in robberies. Police monitored social media and found several posts and pictures of suspects in stolen vehicles, authorities said.
“Overall, investigators believe that this familial and friendly group of individuals ran a complex identity and forgery scheme in which they fraudulently purchasing high end vehicles in order to further their felonious life style,” the affidavit reads.
Kellner advised residents to be vigilant and keep as close a track of their personal information as they can.
“There’s no question that our data privacy is a problem for all of us,” he said. “Keep an eye on your credit reports, look for any indications of potential fraud, and be vigilant and proactive about it.”
Court hearings for the suspects start Oct. 24, with bond hearing for Chargingcrow.