Authorities canceled an Amber Alert on Wednesday evening after two girls were found safe, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The girls were located in El Paso County with their father, Towon Jones, 35, while their mother Trisha Jones, 32, was apprehended in Arapahoe County, said Sgt. Jeff Miller, a spokesman with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Police were searching for the girls after being spotted with their parents somewhere in Denver around 2:30 p.m., officials said.

According to the alert, the Jones' fled Douglas County on Tuesday with their three daughters. They abandoned one daughter in New Mexico who was later found, Miller said.

Trisha and Towon Jones are currently being held in separate jails and are awaiting extradition back to New Mexico. However, they could face charges in both states, Miller said.