Authorities canceled an Amber Alert Wednesday evening after two girls were found safe, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Police were searching for the two girls who were last seen with their parents, Trisha Jones, 32, and Towon Jones, 35, somewhere in Denver around 2:30 p.m., officials said.

According to the alert, the Jones' fled on Tuesday with their three daughters. They abandoned one daughter who was later located.

Police did not say whether Trisha and Towon Jones were in custody, nor where the girls were located.