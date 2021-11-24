The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old Aurora girl who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Ta-Kyrah left her home around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and has not been seen or heard from since, according to police.

Police originally said they thought Ta-Kyrah ran away from home, but now police believe she may have been abducted. Police said the change was "due to suspicious circumstances."

Agent Matthew Longshore said investigators believe Ta-Kyrah may have been "lured away" from her home based on family interviews and searches of her personal electronics.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing endangered person alert for Ta-Kyrah Wednesday morning when she did not come home overnight. An Amber Alert for abducted children was issued just before 3 p.m.

Police said Ta-Kyrah was last seen walking around Havana Street and First Avenue in Aurora, near the Aurora Academy Charter School.

Aurora's emergency response team is going door-to-door in surrounding neighborhoods, looking for witnesses who may have seen Ta-Kyrah, Longshore said.

Ta-Kyrah is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green and black sweatshirt and white floral pajama pants.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check footage from exterior security cameras between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. If there is footage that possibly includes Ta-Kyrah, call Aurora police at 303-627-3100.

Anyone who sees Ta-Kyrah or has information about where she might be is asked to call 911 immediately. To be anonymous, tipsters can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.