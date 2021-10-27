Authorities in Denver issued an Amber Alert after learning two missing girls who are believed to be in danger were in the metro area, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigations.
Seven-year-old Sophia Jones and 8-year-old Bethany Jones were last seen on Wednesday in the Denver area around 2:30 p.m., officials said.
They are believed to be in a black 2019 Toyota 4Runner with the Colorado license plate BVG194 or a green 2014 Toyota Sienna with the Colorado license plate CGM017, officials said.
Authorities said Trisha and Towon Jones fled on Tuesday with their three daughters. They later abandoned one daughter who has since been recovered.
Trisha Jones, 32, stands 5 foot 3 inches and weight 160 lbs with brown hair and green eyes. Towon Jones, 35, is described as 6 foot 2 inches and weighing around 190 lbs with brown hair and eyes, according to CBI.
Anyone who sees the suspected vehicle, suspects or children should call 911 immediately or the Douglas County SHeriff's Office at 303-660-7500.