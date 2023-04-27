Following Monday's double homicide at the American Elm restaurant in northwest Denver, the city's medical examiner said Emerall Vaughn, 34, and Ignacio Gutierrez Morales, 58, both died of gunshot wounds.

After waiting four days to learn how the two died, some area business owners and residents are frustrated with the dearth of communication from authorities regarding the incident.

In response to people's frustration, a police spokesperson said the department seeks a balance between releasing information and ensuring the investigation's integrity.

Marco Albertin, co-owner of Voghera Ristorante & Apericena at 3963 Tennyson St., less than half a mile from American Elm, said he is appreciative of everything law enforcement does but is disappointed by the lack of communication to the public after the incident.

"I'm a big supporter of the police and law enforcement and I'm not concerned with the officers, but somebody above them," Albertin said. "Basically, there's no communication. It took four days to get to know that it was a shooting. We should know right away."

Albertin is frustrated that communication from police "downplayed" danger to the community. While he doesn't want unnecessary panic, he also doesn't feel comfortable telling his employees the area is safe when, as far as the public knows, the suspect has not been caught.

"The police said they don't think the public is in danger, but they don't know who did it or why they did it," Albertin said.

Albertin's employees often come in early in the morning before the business opens and he said he is concerned for their safety. He advised them to keep doors locked and he gave vendors employee phone numbers so they can call when they make deliveries to ensure the employees are opening the doors for the right people.

"It's definitely not reassuring," Albertin said. "That's the last thing you want to tell your employees, especially in such a nice neighborhood where this shouldn't be happening."

Albertin understands not releasing information until it's confirmed, so there is not incorrect information circulating, but he wants better communication than officials provided, he said.

"We just need a bit more clarification on why it took four days to get the cause of death," Albertin said. "Everybody's saying the police silence is very weird."

John Ludwig grew up in the area near American Elm and has owned Carl's Pizza, at 3800 W. 38th Ave., less than half a mile from American Elm, for almost 47 years.

Ludwig has not heard anything from police or received any guidance about the incident at his neighboring restaurant. He wishes they had more details, saying the incident feels "eerie," especially since he doesn't know if the suspect is still on the loose.

"I'm feeling kind of left out," Ludwig said. "We'd like to know what's going on because my crew is jittery about it, especially if you're here at night."

Timothy Goolsby, the bar manager at the Berkeley Inn, 3834 Tennyson St., down the street from American Elm, said the Denver Police Department has been great in communicating with them after the incident.

"I feel like they're frustrated because they're not telling them what they want to know," Goolsby said in response to hearing that other businesses and residents were frustrated. "(Police are) being honest. I think it's good they're keeping information. We're not worried about it."

Tom Carlson, executive director of the Argyle assisted living facility, directly across the street from American Elm, shared the sentiment that police had been communicative.

"(The Denver Police Department) has been a fantastic partner," Carlson said. "One of the things they've done really well in all my years of doing business in the community is they send reverse 9-1-1s to the community to ensure there's awareness if there's a public safety threat, which, in this case, they determined there was not."

Police first announced the death investigation just before 1 p.m. Monday, then updated at 3:30 p.m. that it was a double homicide investigation.

The Office of the Medical Examiner released the cause of death, gunshot wounds, for both victims on Thursday.

DPD balances sharing information with the public with the need to protect the investigation's integrity in all homicide cases, including the American Elm case, DPD spokesperson Jay Casillas said.

"DPD understands and shares the concerns of neighbors that the individual(s) responsible for these murders remains at-large, which is why investigators are working tirelessly to solve the case," Casillas said.

DPD has dedicated "significant resources" to the investigation since the murders were initially reported, including canvasing the immediate area and acquiring surveillance camera videos that are in review, Casillas said.

"Residents and business owners in the immediate area who have not already been contacted through officers' proactive efforts are encouraged to contact DPD if they have video, images or any information that could aid the investigation, such as observations of suspicious activity, descriptions of people or vehicles seen in the area," Casillas said.

DPD also has community resource officers at their district stations who can provide resources for businesses and residents regarding safety concerns, possible solutions, crime prevention methods and more.

"While the circumstances of the murders and suspect information remain under investigation, the department does not have any specific warnings to share other than for individuals and businesses to remain vigilant about their everyday personal safety," Casillas said.

DPD has not released any information about what led to the incident.