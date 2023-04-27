Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio "Nacho" Gutierrez Morales

Emerall Vaughn-Dahler, left, and Ignacio "Nacho" Gutierrez Morales were found dead Monday at a business in the 4100-block of West 38th Street in Denver. Police are investigating their deaths as homicides.

The general manager and prep cook at the American Elm restaurant in the West Highland neighborhood were shot dead, according to Denver's medical examiner.

Emerall Vaughn-Dahler, the general manager, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, the examiner's office said, ruling the death as a homicide.

Ignacio "Nacho" Gutierrez Morales also suffered from a single gunshot wound, the examiner's office said, also ruling the death as a homicide.  

Vaughn-Dahler and Morales were both found dead at the 4100 block of W. 38th Avenue on Monday. 

Editor's note: This is a breaking story and will be updated.  

GoFundMe started for homicide victims

A image from the GoFundMe page for Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio "Nacho" Gutierrez Morales who were killed Monday. Denver Police are investigating their deaths as a homicide.

