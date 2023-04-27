The general manager and prep cook at the American Elm restaurant in the West Highland neighborhood were shot dead, according to Denver's medical examiner.

Emerall Vaughn-Dahler, the general manager, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, the examiner's office said, ruling the death as a homicide.

Ignacio "Nacho" Gutierrez Morales also suffered from a single gunshot wound, the examiner's office said, also ruling the death as a homicide.

Vaughn-Dahler and Morales were both found dead at the 4100 block of W. 38th Avenue on Monday.

