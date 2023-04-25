Denver police have identified two people killed Monday at the American Elm restaurant in the West Highland neighborhood and are asking for the public's help solving the crime.

Police said Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio "Nacho" Gutierrez Morales were killed inside the business, located near North Raleigh Street and West 38th Avenue in northwest Denver. The victims' ages were not provided.

Police first announced the death investigation just before 1 p.m. Monday, then updated at 3:30 p.m. that it was a double homicide investigation.

No details have been released about what led to the deaths.

American Elm on Monday announced it would be closed the remainder of the week.

“The American Elm team is completely devastated by today’s tragic events," the company said in a statement Monday. "We are focused on providing our staff mental health support and will be closed for the rest of the week. We are cooperating fully with the Denver Police Department in their ongoing investigation and will not be providing any further comment at this time out of respect for the families and loved ones involved.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Metro Denver CrimeStoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward.