Bob Haefliger — who for 26 years has lived in the Denver West Highland neighborhood near the American Elm restaurant, where two employees were killed Monday — was shocked by the violent incident in an area that has felt safe as long as he's lived there.

Haefliger's backyard shares alleyway access with the restaurant, located near North Raleigh Street and West 38th Avenue in northwest Denver. He has eaten there several times.

On Monday afternoon, at what Haefliger said is a "nice, quiet little restaurant," the two employees were killed.

The victims were American Elm's general manager, Emerall Vaughn-Dahler, 34, and prep cook Ignacio "Nacho" Gutierrez Morales, 58, according to police and a fundraising page for their families.

Police first announced the death investigation just before 1 p.m. Monday, then updated at 3:30 p.m. that it was a double homicide investigation.

No information about their causes of death or what led to the violence has been released. Denver Police did not respond for comment on Wednesday afternoon.

Haefliger said he grew up in north Denver and has watched the area shift over the years, going from a rougher part of town in the 1980s to a trendy, nice, high-demand neighborhood with an influx of wealth.

"It totally turned around and started being gentrified a bit, and, lately, it's a nice new area with big demand," Haefliger said.

Monday's double homicide at the restaurant near his home stunned Haefliger.

"That's the kind of crime we would've seen years ago, but not so much now," Haefliger said.

Across the alley, Holly Drewno — who has lived in the neighborhood for 35 years — shared Haefliger's sentiment of neighborhood safety and horror following the homicide.

"It was totally unexpected, crazy," Drewno said. "This neighborhood is really safe. We have some car theft, which happens everywhere, but that's pretty much it."

Haefliger didn't know either victim personally, but he has interacted with the staff on his visits to the restaurant and recalled them being kind and enjoyable.

"I've talked to the head guy when he's in the alley taking breaks and he seems really nice," Haefliger said. "The staff was always enjoyable."

The restaurant itself is a nice, quiet little place with great food and a pleasant outdoor area underneath an American Elm tree, the restaurant's namesake, Haefliger said.

Across the street from American Elm, The Argyle assisted living facility residents felt the sting of the tragedy, too.

"Our residents are integral parts of the entire community, so anytime tragedy strikes the community, it hits home for the residents and our staff," Executive Director Tom Carlson said.

Carlson described the community as tight-knit and safe. Having come from a food service background, Carlson also knows how tight-knit restaurant communities are.

"It's tragic for the business and the families," Carlson said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the American Elm family. It's a tragic situation and things like this don't happen here."

Sharon Ray, a resident at The Argyle, stopped by the makeshift memorial Wednesday.

“We’re all stunned and affected by this. We felt it. It was horrible, but we felt safe. [The Argyle] locked the doors,” Ray said about the day the shooting occurred. “This is a really good neighborhood.”

Neither the Denver police nor the Denver Office of Medical Examiner has confirmed the homicides were the result of a shooting.

A GoFundMe page was started for Dahler and Morales Tuesday evening, raising over $66,000 in about 22 hours for the families of the two victims.

The page said Vaughn-Dahler is survived by her son, Michael, age 12, and husband, Andrew.

Born in St. Johns, Arizona, Vaughn-Dahler grew up in St. Johns, San Diego and Arvada, according to the fundraising page.

The page said she spent her career in the Denver hospitality scene and she joined the American Elm Team in June 2021 as a server.

"Through hard work and dedication, (she) quickly rose to become General Manager. She was earnest, hard working and compassionate, had a kind and gentle spirit. Above all she was a loving mother, selfless and accepting of all, no judgements," the page said.

The fundraising website showed Gutierrez Morales, who was born in Puebla, Mexico, was "extremely well-respected" in Denver’s culinary community, and that he worked at Guard and Grace and Highland Tavern before coming to American Elm as a prep cook.

"He is survived by his 3 children who all love him very much (Cinthia 36 years-old; Johnathan 32 years-old; and Alex 18 years-old). Nacho was very caring, humble and loved by many. If he had a chance to help someone he was always there. He was quiet and always there to listen," the page said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward.

“The American Elm team is completely devastated by today’s tragic events," the company said in a statement Monday. "We are focused on providing our staff mental health support and will be closed for the rest of the week. We are cooperating fully with the Denver Police Department in their ongoing investigation and will not be providing any further comment at this time out of respect for the families and loved ones involved.”