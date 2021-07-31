An Evergreen lawyer who operated a prominent local animal rights law firm pleaded guilty last month to three counts in a case in which she was suspected of conspiring to kill her estranged husband's girlfriend.
According to court records, Jennifer Emmi, 43, of The Animal Law Center, pleaded guilty on June 28 to:
- Retaliation against a witness or victim (Class 3 felony)
- Stalking (Class 4 felony)
- Solicitation of second-degree murder (Class 3 felony)
Emmi was accused of soliciting multiple people to murder, harass, surveil and retaliate against her estranged husband, her husband's girlfriend and other witnesses and victims in her criminal and civil cases, the affidavit says.