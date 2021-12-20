One month after a mass shooting at Nome Park left six teenagers injured, another teenager was shot outside of the park on Sunday, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was shot at East 13th Avenue and Peoria Street at the northeast corner of the park just before 8:30 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

It was unclear what led up to the shooting. Police said they have no information about the suspect involved.

On Nov. 15, the same park next to Aurora Central High School was the scene of a daytime mass shooting, injuring six students from the school. As of Friday, four boys age 15 to 16 have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Aurora’s gang unit is investigating the shooting, but it is unclear whether the incident was gang related, police said. Another shooting that month outside of nearby Hinkley High School was said to have gang ties.

Police have not released any information about whether the two shootings at Nome Park are related or if Sunday's shooting was due to gang activity.

The investigation into Sunday’s shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.