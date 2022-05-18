Erik Oldham

Erik Oldham

 Courtesy of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's office

A former gymnastics coach is accused of sexually assaulting a child in Arapahoe County, and authorities believe there could be more victims.

Erik Oldham is being held on suspicion of sexual assault on a child, unlawful sexual contact, enticement of a child and criminal attempt, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Oldham was the owner and coach of A+ Athletics in Centennial until August, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Victims are encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 720-874-4042.

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.