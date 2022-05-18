A former gymnastics coach is accused of sexually assaulting a child in Arapahoe County, and authorities believe there could be more victims.
Erik Oldham is being held on suspicion of sexual assault on a child, unlawful sexual contact, enticement of a child and criminal attempt, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
Oldham was the owner and coach of A+ Athletics in Centennial until August, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Victims are encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 720-874-4042.