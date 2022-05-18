A 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in Arapahoe County and is accused of sexually assaulting a child.
Erik Oldham is being held on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual assault on a child, unlawful sexual contact, enticement of a child and criminal attempt, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said in a news release that Oldham was the owner and coach of A+ Athletics in Centennial until last August.
Officials said a victim reported inappropriate behavior with an athlete by Oldham in late 2021 and police believe there may be additional victims.
Anyone with information regarding Oldham's alleged actions or if you believe you may have been a victim are encourage to contact the sheriff's office at 720-874-4042.