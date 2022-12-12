The Arapahoe County coroner's office expects to release the identities of three victims of an Aurora triple homicide on Tuesday, the office confirmed.

Family members found two women and one man dead of apparent gunshot wounds Saturday evening inside a home on South Evanston. Police had gone to the home because of a request for a welfare check, but didn't force entry because they didn't see anything suspicious.

Family members have identified one of the victims as 18-year-old high school senior Marisol Espindola, according to 9News. A GoFundMe page had raised just over $4,000 before 5 p.m. It describes her as someone who made people around her happy and had a close relationship with two cousins with whom she attend school.

"Her name translates to the sea and the sun, and her happiness and sunshine brightened everyone's day. She always wanted to help people and animals and sought to bring joy to people's lives," says the page.

Police have arrested Christopher Martinez, 21 and held him on suspicion of three counts of first-degree murder. They believe he knew the victims, and is the only person of interest.