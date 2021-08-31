The Greenwood Village Police Department has opened an investigation into an altercation involving Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown, the city said Tuesday.

"We are aware of an incident that involved the sheriff, Tyler Brown, that occurred at Pindustry in the city and is currently under investigation. Until all the facts are investigated we have no other information available at this time," said an employee of the city manager's office who declined to give their name.

Pindustry is an entertainment center that offers bowling, cornhole, throwback arcade games and more at its Greenwood Village location at 7939 E. Arapahoe Road.

John Bartman, a spokesman for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, said the sheriff's office became aware of the investigation last week. He said the incident occurred earlier in the month but did not know specific details.

The sheriff's office originally declined to provide a statement regarding the investigation, but several hours later Brown issued a statement to The Denver Gazette.

"I am currently aware of an investigation involving me, and I believe others which occurred at Pindustry," Brown wrote. "I have not been made aware of the details of the allegations against me. I Have fully cooperated with police and look forward to commenting on the situation at a later date when appropriate."