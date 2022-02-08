A 31-year-old man ran over a sheriff's deputy and later tried to attack deputies with a fishing hook, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
Yuri Dudik, 31, was arrested Monday night on suspicion of first-degree assault on a police officer. He is being held in the Arapahoe County jail on a $10,000 bond, according to online court records.
Sheriff's deputies were sent to East Cresthill Avenue and South St. Paul Way to help remove Dudik from a home, said John Bartmann, a spokesman for the department.
When he left the home, Dudik sprayed pepper gas into the air and got into a Toyota Prius. When the first deputy arrived, Dudik ran him over, Bartmann said.
"He cranked his wheels to the right and went after the deputy," Bartmann said. "The vehicle hit him and actually ran him over. He aired this out over the radio, but other deputies arrived on-scene as it was happening and actually witnessed it."
Dudik then led authorities on a car chase. It ended when he crashed into a tree.
After the crash, deputies tased Dudik when he tried to use a fishing hook as a weapon against them. He was taken to a hospital and was later released into custody.
The injured sheriff's deputy was taken to a separate hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released, Bartmann said.