A 33-year-old man was fatally shot by a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's office announced.

Deputies said the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound Interstate 76 off-ramp at Sheridan Boulevard, in Arvada.

The incident began when a driver called 911 to report a man standing next to a motorcycle on the side of the road, waving a gun around. Deputies do not believe the man pointed the gun at anyone.

The motorcycle the man was standing next to had also been reported stolen, deputies said.

An on-patrol deputy responded to the scene. Once there, the man allegedly pulled the gun from his waistband and shots were fired, deputies said. The man died at the scene.

No one else was injured in the incident, including the deputy.

No further details have been released regarding what led up to the shooting.

The unidentified deputy will be placed on paid administrative leave as the sheriff's office investigates the shooting, which is the sheriff’s office’s standard policy.

Deputies said there is no threat to the public, but residents are asked to avoid the area.

Sheridan Boulevard is closed in both directions between I-76 and 53rd Avenue. The road is expected to be closed for several hours for the “extended investigation,” the Colorado State Patrol said in a statement.

The identity of the deceased man will be released by the coroner's office after his family has been notified.