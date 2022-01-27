Arvada police shot and wounded an armed carjacking suspect Wednesday night after he engaged in a shootout with officers, according to the police department.

The incident began at around 9 p.m. when officers responded to reports of a person threatening victims with a gun and knife in the King Soopers parking lot at West 64th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. During their investigation, officers heard a gunshot outside of the Walgreens across the street.

Officers saw a woman limping out of a black SUV, which then sped away, police said. The woman told officers that a man fired a gun through her SUV window and stole the vehicle.

Officers chased the SUV for several blocks on 64th Avenue, Benton Street and Sheridan Boulevard before using their patrol cars to end the chase, police said. Once stopped, the suspect fired his gun at the officers, who returned fire, police said.

The suspect was hit by the shots and taken to a hospital, police said. He was in stable condition as of Thursday morning.

None of the officers were injured during the incident. The woman whose SUV was stolen suffered a minor injury from debris after the suspect fired into her vehicle.

The Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting. At least one officer has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.

Wednesday's incident was the second police shooting in Arvada this month. Officers with the Arvada Police Department fatally shot a knife-wielding car theft suspect two weeks ago.