Officers arrested a man armed with a handgun on Wednesday night in northeast Denver after police say he pointed the weapon at them.

An officer fired at least one round at the man, but police said it didn't appear that he was struck by the bullet.

At 7:50 p.m., officers were sent to the 3900 block of Malta Street after a resident reported that a man was threatening them with a weapon inside their home, Ron Thomas, a division chief for the Denver Police Department, told reporters.

Police confronted the armed man in the backyard of the home and ordered him to drop his weapon.

When he didn't comply, officers fired their Tasers at him. The stun guns were ineffective and the man went back inside the home, Thomas said.

While inside the home, the man pointed his gun at police, prompting an officer to fire at least one round at him, Thomas said.

The man came out of the home, dropped his weapon and was taken into custody.

Thomas said the man suffered minor injuries unrelated to the shooting. He added that no one else was inside the home when police shot at the man.