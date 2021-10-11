An armed suspect prohibited from possessing firearms was arrested in Aurora on Sunday evening following a lengthy standoff, the Aurora Police Department announced.

Christopher Gott was arrested for violating an extreme risk protection order and will be charged with multiple weapons violations due to his actions during the standoff, police said.

Police said they received a report of gunshots Sunday in the 1300 block of North Geneva Street. The caller said they woke up to gunshots at 4 a.m. and found bullet holes outside their house in the morning.

Officers determined the gunshots came from next door, where Gott lives. Gott had an active extreme risk protection order, a court order under Colorado’s Red Flag Law to prohibit people from having firearms if they pose a risk to themselves or others.

Police said Gott locked himself inside his house for over three hours, refusing to surrender to officers and repeatedly arming himself with a gun. At one point, Gott allegedly fired a gun from inside the house while officers spoke to him.

Gott eventually went into his backyard wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with a gun, police said.

At this point, members of the SWAT team distracted Gott while officers used a flash grenade and K-9s against him. Gott was arrested at around 5:30 p.m., having suffered minor injuries from K-9 bites, police said.

It is unclear why Gott was firing the gun at 4 a.m. No one was injured by the gunshots, police said.

Gott is currently being held at the Aurora jail awaiting trial.