The Arvada Police Department continue to search for a suspect that allegedly robbed a store with a gun and then traded shots with the clerk.

Two masked males entered Laguardia Liquors at 8008 Chase Drive on Sunday around 10:40 p.m. They reportedly robbed the store clerk at gunpoint, according to a social media post by the Arvada Police.

The suspects and the clerk began firing at each other, according to the post. One of the two suspects was injured by the gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

He was later identified and arrested. The other suspect got away.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers posted a photo of the missing suspect on Saturday, asking for anyone with information to reach out to 720-913-7867. They say callers with tips will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

The information about the arrested suspect have yet to be released.