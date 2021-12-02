Authorities have arrested a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man in southwest Aurora last month.

Anthony R. Worthy, 39, was arrested Thursday and is being held on counts of first-degree murder and fugitive of justice, according to online court records.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, police responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of 10720 E. Iliff Ave.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and died Nov. 27 as a result of the shooting, police said.

Worthy was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.