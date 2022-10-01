When Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon was two years old, he could do a one-handed pushup. His friends said he's the one who would cheer them up when they were down.

It was that zest for life which shocked his friends and family when they found out that the the 14-year-old had been brutally murdered on a suburban baseball field.

The area where Aragon was so viciously killed was far away from his home and he didn't have a car, contributing to the mystery surrounding the case. A lifeguard from the nearby rec center pool heard a gun shot, but in the beginning, there was very little for investigators to go on.

Denver police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old in Aragon's death and have recommend first-degree murder charges. The suspect, who is unnamed due to his age, is also being held in the investigation of tampering with physical evidence in a felony crime, and possession of a handgun by a juvenile and aggravated robbery.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued Friday, and the suspect was taken into custody later that evening in southwest Denver.

Police were stumped for weeks to find any clue to who killed Aragon in broad daylight.

Aragon's body was found near the batter's box of a little-used baseball field behind Denver's Southwest Recreation Center at 1:15 on Aug. 8, a Monday afternoon. It was just two days short of his 15th birthday.

The Denver Coroner's office said that he'd been stabbed, beaten and shot.

Denver police searched the area asking residents of the quiet neighborhood whether the saw anything or had home surveillance video. In a press release, police said that citizen tips are partly what helped them find Aragon's suspected killer.