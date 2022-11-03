The Denver Police arrested Angel Gutierrez-Gonzales, 20, on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Jonathan Saldana Garcia, the department announced Thursday.
The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 in the 1600 block of South Beach Court. Two adult women who were also shot have been released from the hospital.
However, the police department sealed the affidavit detailing the probable cause for arresting Gutierrez-Gonzales, who has not yet been formally charged by the Denver district attorney.