An Arvada man is accused of sexually assaulting at least seven children over the course of 20 years, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrested Allan Richard Long, 51, in September and charged him with 41 felony counts related to the sexual abuse of children. Investigators identified seven victims between the ages of 4 and 16, but believe there may be “many more.”

Long is being held in the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on a $1 million bond on charges of sexual assault on a child in a position of trust, according to online records.

Long has ties to Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming and Montana. Deputies said they believe he may have committed sexual assaults in these states and others.

The first allegation of child sexual assault against Long is from 2001, but investigators believe the assaults began before that. During that time, Long has lived in Arvada, Aurora, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs and Denver, in addition to cities in Texas and Kansas, according to public records.

Deputies said Long had access to the victims’ families through his work. Long has recently worked as a volunteer firefighter, tow truck driver, truck dispatcher and over-the-road truck driver.

Anyone who has information about Long or who believes they or someone they know may have been a victim of Long is asked to contact Investigator Andrew Fehringer at 720-874-4065 or afehringer@arapahoegov.com.

Long is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 21.

Deputies said no additional information about the alleged crimes will be released during the ongoing investigation.