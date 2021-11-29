A man was killed inside of an Arvada townhouse Monday afternoon, leading to the arrest of a suspect, the Arvada Police Department said.

Police said the murder happened at 11500 W. 70th Place, a neighborhood near West 72nd Avenue and Simms Street. Police announced the investigation just before 2 p.m. Monday.

The victim, identified as a man in his early 20s, was found dead at the scene. Shortly after, police said another man was arrested in connection with the murder.

Police have not released any additional details about what happened, though they said officers are working to collect information. Police have not named the suspect who was taken into custody.

There is no ongoing public safety concern in the area, police said.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The victim’s identity and cause of death will be released by the coroner’s office after his family has been notified.