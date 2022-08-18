A shooting Thursday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Arvada sent one man to the hospital and another to jail.
The shooting occurred at 8:20 a.m. at the Palmetto Club Apartments, said Dave Snelling, a spokesman for the Arvada Police Department.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, Snelling said.
On Thursday afternoon, Jefferson County sheriff's deputies arrested a man near Coal Mine Avenue and Robincrest Lane in connection with the shooting.
Police believe that the gunman and victim knew each other, but it's unclear what led to the shooting, Snelling said.