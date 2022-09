A shooting Wednesday in the 2400 block of East Colfax Avenue sent at least two boys to the hospital, Denver police said.

It wasn't immediately clear how seriously the victims were injured.

As of 5:30 p.m., there was no word of an arrest.

East Colfax, between York Street and Columbine Street, reopened at 6:14 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.