A tour bus hit at least 32 parked vehicles in Boulder Wednesday night, Boulder Police Department said.
Police said on Twitter that a large tour bus hit multiple cars along three blocks of Pleasant Street on Wednesday night. The cars were on the north side of the street from the 900 to the 1200 block.
Boulder Police identified the driver as Fred Hornberger, 73. Hornberger told police he did not know he hit any cars.
Hornberger faces charges of careless driving and multiple counts of hit and run.
All of the cars that got sideswiped were unoccupied and there were no injuries, police said.
Police said they know at least 32 cars were hit but believe there were more.
Those who believe their vehicle was struck should contact Accident Report Specialist Ward at (720) 601-4228 or WardS@bouldercolorado.gov. The reference case number is 22-11868 3/3.