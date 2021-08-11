The Boulder Police Department is investigating after at least four houses were shot at Monday, including two bullets going into a girl's bedroom.

The shootings happened shortly before 1 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Yarmouth Avenue, in the North Broadway – Holiday neighborhood, police said.

Police believe at least seven gunshots were fired into four houses.

No one was injured in the shooting, but two of the gunshots went into a 6-year-old girl’s bedroom, only feet from where she was sleeping, police said.

Police have not made any arrests as of Wednesday morning. No suspect information has been released.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who is a victim to come forward.

Anyone with information can call Det. S. Cantu at 303-411-4328. To be anonymous, tipsters can call Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit crimeshurt.com.