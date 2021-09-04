A man suspected of attempted homicide was fatally shot by three Westminster police officers in Denver's Montbello neighborhood Friday night during an exchange of gunfire, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Westminster police learned the man was in the area of the 5300 block of Billings Street and began surveying the area around 3 p.m.. The department informed the Denver Police Department of their operation, said Ray Esslinger, a public information officer for the Westminster Police Department during a Friday night press conference.

The suspect left the the residence just after 7:30 p.m. and an exchange of gunfire between officers and the suspect ensued. The unidentified suspect was struck and was sent to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injures, according to a release from the Denver Police Department.

Police said officers fired 27 rounds at the suspect during the incident and was struck multiple times.

Esslinger said all officers involved are on administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.

The man's identity will be released at a later date by Denver's Office of the Medial Examiner.

Friday night's shooting marks the fourth officer involved shooting in the state since the beginning of the week and second of the day.

Earlier Friday, Arapahoe County sheriff's deputies fatally shot a woman who was suspected of committing a homicide and pulled a gun on deputies as she fled.

The day before, Jefferson County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man while after they say he pulled a gun from his waistband on an Interstate-76 off-ramp.

On Wednesday, El Paso County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man they said fired a weapon at deputies.