Four Westminster police officers fired at an attempted homicide suspect in Denver's Montbello neighborhood Friday night during an exchange of gunfire, according to the Westminster Police Department. At least one shot hit the suspect.

Westminster police learned the suspect was in the area of the 5300 block of Billings Street and began surveying the area around 3 p.m.. The department informed the Denver Police Department of their operation, said Ray Esslinger, a public information officer for the Westminster Police Department during a Friday night press conference.

The suspect left the the residence just after 7:30 p.m. and an exchange of gunfire between officers and the suspect ensued. The unidentified suspect was struck and was sent to the hospital with injuries, said Matt Clark, commander of the major crimes division for the Denver Police Department, whose investigating the incident.

Police have not released the status of the suspect.

Esslinger said preliminary information indicates four officers were involved in the shooting. All of them are on administrative leave for the duration of the investigation.

Friday night's shooting marks the fourth officer involved shooting in the state since the beginning of the week and second of the day.

Earlier Friday, Arapahoe County sheriff's deputies fatally shot a woman who was suspected of committing a homicide and pulled a gun on deputies as she fled.

The day before, Jefferson County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man while after they say he pulled a gun from his waistband on an Interstate-76 off-ramp.

On Wednesday, El Paso County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man they said fired a weapon at deputies.