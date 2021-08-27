A pilot program has officially launched in Adams County and Aurora that will connect homeless veterans with services to get them on their feet.

The one-year pilot program was unanimously passed by the Aurora City Council on July 28 and been in affect since July 1. Adams County based the agreement on July 20, according to the release.

"We have an obligation to take care of those who have served this country, give them a change to find a good paying job, and help them get a roof over their head," said Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman in a release.

Bayaud Enterprises Inc. recruited the initial to eight veterans who were not dishonorably discharged for the program. They will receive assistance for six months and be connected with resources such as employment and other related services.

Those selected for the program will be picked up from wherever they are residing in Aurora or Adams County and driven to work opportunities from Aurora's Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department.

Participants will be given other opportunities to work with other city and county departments, or Bayaud projects such as its shower trailer, said Jessica Prosser, director of housing and community services for the City of Aurora.

These work opportunities will amount to 24 hours of work per week, and additionally each participant will be required to complete 15 hours worth of training, coaching, case management and be connected to other service providers.

Participants will be paid $80 per day through Dec. 31 and will receive a slight raise after the new year as enrollees will make $96 per day between Jan. 1, 2022 and June 30, 2022.

"It's exciting to work with this group and hopefully it'll lead to some changes in their lives and ultimately get some of our veterans that are struggling housed," Prosser said.

The program costs over $288,000 and funding comes from marijuana programs, federal sources and private grants. Aurora, through Adams County, contracts with Bayaud who will administer all aspects of the program, according to the release.

Evaluations will be ongoing through its progression. Officials will receive their first update later this month, Prosser said.

"Too often our veterans struggle with housing and employment after leaving the military," said Adams County Commissioner Charles "Chaz" Tedesco in a release. "This program is a step in the right direction for addressing these issues and giving our veterans a path to stable employment, with access to resources throughout the course of the program."