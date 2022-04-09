A woman and five-year-old child were killed in a crash in Aurora on Friday night.
Aurora officers were sent to the intersection of North Chambers Road and East Sixth Avenue after a report of a multi-vehicle and electric bicycle crash around 8:15 p.m., according to the Aurora Police Department.
Officers found a 41-year-old woman who was pronounced dead on-scene. A 43-year-old man, five-year-old girl and nine-year-old boy were transported to a local hospital for their injuries. The girl later died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash, according to the department.
Police said an initial investigation into the crash revealed a red Honda CRV was driving north along Chambers Road when it crossed the center median and into oncoming traffic.
The vehicle struck an electric bike, whose rider managed to get off the bike before impact. The CRV continued and struck two vehicles stopped at a red light in the southbound lanes of Chambers Road, according to the department.
The driver, Juan Pasqal-Licea, 30, was transported to a local hospital for injuries. He was released from the hospital and arrested. He is being held for vehicular homicide and driving under the influence, police said.