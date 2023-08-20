A double homicide investigation is underway after two shooting victims were found in a north Aurora alley Saturday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

An initial call reported an unresponsive man in an alley between Fulton and Galena streets, leading Aurora fire rescue units to the scene, police said in a news release.

It was there firefighters saw an unresponsive man with “obvious signs of trauma and determined the man was dead on arrival,” police said.

Officers arrived around 6:55 a.m. and found a second man a short distance away, who according to police also had trauma indicators and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Investigators determined the two men, both African Americans in their 20s, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” police said. “Evidence collected suggests the two men were shot to death overnight and their bodies dumped in the alley.”

Police have yet to find any suspects and have not released names of the victims. The investigation so far has led police to suggest the suspects and victims knew each other, and that there is no threat to the public, police said.

The release added investigators think the shots fired incident wasn’t reported to 911, which police said was for an unresponsive body.

Police told the Denver Gazette Sunday the investigation is “pretty thin at the moment.” The Denver Gazette has also reached out to the coroner's office for updates. Police said Sunday they believe the bodies have still not been identified.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP.