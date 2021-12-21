An Aurora man was arrested overnight after allegedly getting into a hit-and-run crash and threatening a witness with a gun in Greeley.

Johnathan Faulk, 31, was arrested after law enforcement announced a statewide search for him Monday, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. Faulk is being held in the Weld County Jail and his charges are pending.

Deputies said the incident began at around 10:45 a.m. Monday when Faulk was involved in a car crash near the intersection of O Street and 37th Avenue. After the crash, Faulk drove to the area of U.S. 85 and Colorado 392, where he parked his car and ran away on foot.

A driver who witnessed the crash followed Faulk and confronted him, at which point Faulk pulled out a gun and threatened the witness, deputies said.

Deputies said Faulk is on probation and had several warrants out for his arrest. K-9 teams also found evidence of prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine in Faulk’s car.

Faulk has a lengthy criminal history, with charges including assault, battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, theft, shoplifting, fraud, resisting arrest and public intoxication, according to public records.

Authorities said they expect to release the new charges against Faulk on Tuesday evening.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or, to be anonymous, Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or NoCoCrimeStoppers.com.