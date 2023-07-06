Police arrested an Aurora man after he allegedly shot two teenagers, killing one of them, Wednesday after he suspected they were attempting to break into his car, according to Aurora Police.

Orest Schur, 27, was arrested on one charge of first-degree murder and one charge of attempted first-degree murder, according to an Aurora Police Department news release.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 19400 block of East 59th Place, just east of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. Area residents heard a car alarm and saw two people dressed in all black trying to break into a Hyundai Elantra.

Schur, the vehicle's owner, confronted them and the two teens sped away in another suspected stolen vehicle, according to the release.

Schur then got into his Hyundai, armed, and followed the other vehicle, allegedly firing several shots and hitting both of them, until it crashed a short ways away.

One of the teens was rushed to the hospital, where he died of his wounds, according to the release. He has not been positively identified, but is believed to be a teenage boy.

The second teen, 13, who was also wounded, ran to a nearby relative's house and self-transported to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The shooting comes only five months after Elias Armstrong, 12, was shot and killed after stealing an Audi belonging to Jack Reed, 35, on Feb. 5.

Reed tracked Armstrong and a group of friends who stole the vehicle with an app he had installed on his phone. He then traded gunfire with them and Armstrong drove two blocks away after being shot, dying on the sidewalk.

Reed wasn't charged as the shooting was determined to be self-defense, according to Denver Police.