Authorities arrested an Aurora man Tuesday after they say he stole a vehicle at gunpoint during a test drive last month in unincorporated Douglas County.

Ahmarion Shead, 19, is charged with first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, aggravated robbery and other counts, according to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

On Dec. 28, Shead met with the victim, who was selling a vehicle on Facebook Marketplace. The two had agreed to meet for a test drive after Shead showed interest in buying the vehicle, according to the release.

Authorities said Shead pointed a gun at the victim and a passenger in the back seat during the test drive and demanded them to leave. The two got out of the vehicle and then Shead drove off.

Authorities arrested him Tuesday after they found him at a home in Aurora. He was booked into the Douglas County jail, where he was being held on a $50,000 bond.