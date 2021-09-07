A 20-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly killed his girlfriend in an Aurora apartment Sunday, the Aurora Police Department said.

Dakota Chinnock was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of the unidentified 20-year-old woman, police said.

The incident began just before 8 a.m. Sunday when police were called to the City Center Station Apartments near East Mississippi Avenue and South Sable Boulevard on reports of an injured person.

Officers found the 20-year-old woman suffering from apparent physical trauma, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

Police have not released the woman’s official cause of death, but described the incident as a “brutal attack” by Chinnock.

Chinnock was in the apartment when officers arrived and was arrested. It is unclear whether Chinnock was the one who called the police.

Police said they do not know the motive behind the killing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The woman’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after her family has been notified.