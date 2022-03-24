Authorities arrested a 31-year-old man last week in connection with a fatal shooting in Adams County.
Hayden Banks was arrested on March 18 after being tracked to a motel in the 7300 block of North Pecos Street by Adams County sheriff's detectives, the FBI and the R.A.V.E.N task force, the Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday morning.
Banks is accused of fatally shooting a man earlier this month at the Venture Inn Motel.
Deputies were sent to the motel — which is across the street from where Banks was taken into custody — just after 3:30 p.m. March 15. After entering the motel, deputies found a dead man in the doorway who had been shot in the torso.
Banks is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. He is being held at the Adams Count Jail.