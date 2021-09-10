An Aurora man was sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting a father of three last year, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Cameron S. Costello was sentenced on Thursday in by 18th Judicial Court Judge Elizabeth Weishaupl for the killing of 33-year-old Brandon Brabson on June 23, 2020.

Costello was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury on July 28.

"No sentence will bring Mr. Brabson back to his family, but perhaps they can find some healing in putting this phase behind them" said 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner in a release.

Brabson and Costello were both are the Sable Cover Apartment Complex in Aurora on the night of the murder. The defendant was there to deliver a package to his ex-wife, while Costello was trying to make contact with a former girlfriend, according to a news release.

Brabson's ex-girlfriend had a restraining order against Costello at the time of his killing, and asked for help from friends and neighbors to urge him to leave.

Minutes later, a gunshot was fired and Brabson's girlfriend along with others rushed to the area and found Brabson lying on the ground, bleeding, according to the release.

Initially, they believed Brabson killed himself, however, a gun was not located at the crime scene.

Authorities began an investigation into the killing and located surveillance footage that showed Costello and Brabson were together moments before he was shot.

Costello was later located and arrested and was in possession of the gun used to kill Brabson, according to the release.

"My brother, Brandon, was not a threat to (the defendant)," said Brabson's sister during the sentencing on Thursday. "Brandon certainly didn't deserve that bullet that (the defendant) shot from behind, straight into his brain stem ... my brother, Brandon, went down like a solider when (the defendant) shot him in such a cowardly way."

Brabson's mother told the judge that the defendant "ripped my heart out forever" and that her son's murder "haunts me every hour of every day and every hour of every night since Brandon's execution."